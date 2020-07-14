Sections
Maharashtra govt orders probe into mention of Covid-19 on marksheets

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after marksheets of agriculture universities in the state were found to have the words “promoted Covid-19” stamped on them (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Agriculture minister Dada Bhuse ordered inquiry after BJP leader Ashish Shelar raised the issue.

“It has come to light that marksheets of agriculture universities have ‘promoted Covid-19’ stamps. This is wrong and unjust for students,” tweeted Shelar, a former minister.

Maharashtra has four agriculture universities.



In a letter to the director general of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research and vice- chancellors of agriculture universities, Bhuse said the government had not given any instruction that marksheets should mention that the student has been promoted (without holding examination) due to the pandemic.

The minister ordered an inquiry into the matter and action will be taken against those found responsible, an official statement said.

