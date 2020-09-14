Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra higher and technical education minister to start tour of state universities from Monday

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister to start tour of state universities from Monday

Days after most state universities confirmed their decision to conduct end of term final-year exams for summer 2020 online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format, state minister...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Days after most state universities confirmed their decision to conduct end of term final-year exams for summer 2020 online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has announced a physical tour of all state universities starting Monday.

After a virtual meeting of the vice-chancellors of all state universities, Samant held a Facebook live session late on Sunday. “We know many students are unhappy with the decision of conducting exams online, especially in the current situation, but we are only following what has been ordered by the Supreme Court of India,” said Samant. He added that the decision to conduct exams online was unanimous keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Most universities have also decided to put together a question bank for all subjects for the benefit of students. So, I request all students to focus on studies and not get worried about anything else,” said Samant. His tour will start with Gondwana University in Gadchiroli on Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 00:53 IST
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Sep 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST
Mumbai doctor writes about his viral encounters
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Kingpin of gang that duped over 100 people on pretext of selling insurance policies arrested
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Technical glitches slow down online admission process
Sep 14, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.