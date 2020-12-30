Maharashtra law aspirants aiming for SEBC quota cry foul over lack of time to produce EWS quota eligibility certificates

(Representational image) HC clarified that students from the Maratha community who were aiming for seats under the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) quota may avail reservation under the EWS quota. (HT Photo)

A week after the Bombay high court (HC) clarified that Maratha quota students could avail admissions under the economically weaker sections (EWS) category, admissions to most professional courses have been delayed to accommodate changes that students need to make to their application forms.

However, law aspirants have objected to the lack of time given to them to acquire such documents. Many have shared their concerns on social media platforms, and are also seeking clarity from the state common entrance test (CET) cell on the issue.

Last week, HC clarified that students from the Maratha community who were aiming for seats under the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) quota may avail reservation under the EWS quota if they provide an undertaking, stating that they will not claim reservations under any other category for their education.

It further stated that such candidates would have to prove before the tehsildar that they belong to economically weaker section and only then would they be entitled to the EWS certificate.

“This process of securing certificates for any quota is not simple, and in order to get a hold of the EWS certificate, a student will have to submit lots of documents to prove the family income. This move might not help many students,” said Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council, a state-based student support group.

Last month, the state government, through a government resolution (GR), clarified that admissions to all courses that were stalled due to lack of clarity on the status of SEBC quota will continue without the said quota. The idea was to avoid any further delay as the Supreme Court is yet to clarify its stand on the same. “This decision of the state government has caused problems for many students who were eligible for seats under the Maratha quota. Giving them the concession of applying under the EWS category is not solving the issue,” added Pawar.