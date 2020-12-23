Sections
Maharashtra lifts restrictions on amusement parks, water sports, tourist places

The administration said it will take into consideration the standard operating procedures issued by the central government

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (HT Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed amusement/entertainment parks, water sports parks and tourist places outside containment zones to restart operations as a part of its unlock measures.

The order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said water sports and other activities like naukavihar (boating) will be allowed outside containment zones. The administration will take into consideration the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the central government.

Similarly, entertainment/amusement parks, including indoor gaming places, have been given the green signal.

All these places had closed down in March following the Covid-19 lockdown.

There have been mixed reactions to this move. “At a time when the government is imposing restrictions like night curfews and the threat of Covid-19 still remains, it is a wrong step to reopen these amusement parks. It will only result in the increase of infections,” said Nagma Khan Hashmi, a media professional.

According to Fahim Batliwala, proprietor, Simca Advertising, “Amusement parks employs thousands of people who are now in dire straits after months of lockdown, so this should help. However, all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing need to be taken.”

