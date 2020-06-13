Sections
Maharashtra: Man held for stabbing mother-in-law to death

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Palghar

The incident took place on Friday morning, when the accused picked a quarrel with his wife Shraddha and Salve and the couple’s 14-year-old son intervened, the official said. (HT File (Representative Image))

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother-in-law to death at Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested Manvelpada resident Rakesh Kadrekar after he allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law Malini Salve (62) to death during a domestic dispute, an official said.

The incident took place on Friday morning, when the accused picked a quarrel with his wife Shraddha and Salve and the couple’s 14-year-old son intervened, the official said.

The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked the elderly victim with a knife, following which she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, he said.



The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem, while a case has been registered against Kadrekar under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Virar police station, he added.

