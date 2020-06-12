Maharashtra minister tests positive for coronavirus

Sections
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:45 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

If anyone has suspicion (of having caught infection) or develops symptoms, he or she should be tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines, Rajesh Tope said. (HT Photo)

A Maharashtra minister has tested positive for coronavirus but he is asymptomatic and his condition is stable, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed on Friday.

He is a third minister in Maharashtra to contract the virus. Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Ashok Chavan (Congress) had tested positive earlier; both recovered from the infection.

Asked whether others who had attended the cabinet meeting and the NCP event will be tested, Tope said social distancing was observed on both the occasions.

If anyone has suspicion (of having caught infection) or develops symptoms, he or she should be tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines, Tope said.



“It is true he has tested positive. He is stable. He is asymptomatic, but there is a minor problem of breathlessness,” the health minister told reporters.

“We are admitting him to Breach Candy Hospital (in South Mumbai). He is a fighter. He will be active in eight to ten days,” Tope said.

“He was there at the cabinet meeting and NCP foundation day ceremony. But we observed social distancing during the meeting as instructed by Dada (Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar),” Tope said.

The NCP’s foundation day event lasted only five minutes, Tope said, as only state NCP chief Jayant Patil made a short speech.

“Only five NCP leaders were present for the flag hoisting. Social distancing was strictly observed,” he added.

“Testing can be conducted if any person develops symptoms. No question of conducting tests if there are no symptoms,” Tope said.

The minister urged people to take all precautions including social distancing at public places and workplaces “till a vaccine becomes available”.

