Maharashtra: MNS launches state-wide protests against inflated bills

Earlier MNS supremo Raj Thackeray had also met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding a waiver in the bills

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. (PTI File)

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protested against inflated power bills in various parts of the state and at the office of the district collector at Bandra East in Mumbai on Thursday.

Following the announcement by state energy minister Nitin Raut that the state will not be providing relief to consumers regarding the inflated bills they received during the lockdown, the MNS threatened to take an aggressive stand on the issue.

Sandeep Deshpande, a former corporator from Mumbai and MNS leader said, “We have made several requests to the government yet there is no respite for the common man. People have lost jobs owing to the pandemic and struggling with daily expenses. The state must provide relief to consumers.”

Earlier MNS supremo Raj Thackeray had also met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding a waiver in the bills.

