Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital

Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the final decision has not been taken yet

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A stationary plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Archive)

The Maharashtra government is considering halting flight and train services between Mumbai and Delhi due to a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the final decision has not been taken yet.

The jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi was discussed in a recent review meeting convened by the chief secretary. The government is also deliberating measures to ensure that the infection does not spread from people entering Maharashtra from other cities and states with high infection rates.

Also Read: Covid-19 patients may be most infectious during first week after symptom onset: Study

“We have been constantly reviewing the situation. In the wake of the high surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, we need to take precautionary measures to ensure that Maharashtra is not affected. There are very limited train and flight services currently operating between Delhi and Mumbai. The decision to either curtail the number of services or stop them entirely will be taken in due course,” Kumar said.

The government will have to take a decision on the flight and train services between Delhi and Nagpur too. According to government officials, the final decision is expected after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After domestic flights were resumed in the last week of May, the quarantine protocol for the passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport has gradually been relaxed.

