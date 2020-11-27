Maharashtra: Mumbai’s active Covid-19 cases increase by 24% in 7 days

BMC has ruled out the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic as the positivity rate is still between 6% and 7%. (HT PHOTO)

Mumbai has recorded a 24% rise in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the last seven days. Health officials have attributed the surge to increase in testing post the festival of Diwali.

According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on November 17, there were 8,946 active Covid-19 patients (individuals who are presently carrying pathogens of the virus), which increased to 11,101 in November 25.

As expected, cases of Covid-19 after Diwali increased gradually in the city. In the first 15 days of the month, the city was reporting around 700 new Covid-19 cases everyday. However, since November 16, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases increased to over 1,000.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine review: PM Modi to visit Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad tomorrow

Meanwhile, the civic body has ruled out the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic as the positivity rate is still between 6% and 7%. Since Diwali, BMC has increased testing and each ward has been given new daily targets of testing.

“The rise in the number of cases is due to the rise in testing post-Diwali to identify super spreaders. We are testing over 17,000 people daily on an average. Local doctors have also been instructed to keep an eye on the suspected patients,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC. On November 25, BMC created a record by testing 19,018 people in a day, the highest since the outbreak of the virus in March.

To provide timely treatment to infected people, BMC has kept beds ready. The civic body will use beds in private hospitals for the treatment of patients till December 31. They have also filled all oxygen tanks at Covid-19 jumbo centres where mildly and moderately ill patients undergo treatment. The civic authority has stocked up on emergency medicines.

Health experts have cautioned citizens, especially the elderly with co-morbidities, as reverse migration has started in the city which can be a source of infection.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, pulmonologist and epidemiologist at PD Hinduja hospital, Mahim, said there is possibility of a second wave in Mumbai like in Europe, which can be associated with the festival season and violation of social distancing norms.

“We hope for high seroprevalence which can gradually push us towards herd immunity. But at present, it is unlikely. So, we have to be very careful around the upcoming Christmas and New Year,” he said.