Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raises issue of inflated power bills with Sharad Pawar

A day after he met Maharashtra Governor to raise the issue of inflated power bills, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on phone, asking the veteran leader to intervene in the issue and provide relief to citizens.

According to sources, it was Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who had asked Thackeray during their meeting to speak to Pawar on the issue.

“Rajsaheb has sought time to meet Pawar. He has also apprised Pawar of the difficulties faced by citizens [owing to the inflated bills] and stressed the need for the state government to intervene into the issue and provide relief to the people,” said an MNS leader.

The inflated power bills have led to wide-spread resentment among citizens. Thackeray had in July written to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to resolve the issue.