Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra police records 346 fresh Covid-19 cases; two deaths

Maharashtra police records 346 fresh Covid-19 cases; two deaths

With the addition of the new cases, the state police’s Covid-19 tally has reached 14,641 and the casualties stood at 148, an official said.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:52 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

A total of 2,741 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, whereas 11,752 have so far recovered from the infection (HT Photo)

As many as 346 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

With the addition of the new cases, the state police’s Covid-19 tally has reached 14,641 and the casualties stood at 148, the official said.

A total of 2,741 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, whereas 11,752 have so far recovered from the infection, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 2,43,595 offences and arrested 34,017 persons for violating prohibitory orders, the official added.



