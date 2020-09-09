Sections
Maharashtra Police records 533 fresh Covid-19 cases among its ranks, cases cross 500-mark in a single day for the second time

Besides, three new fatalities—one each in Mumbai, Thane and Gadchiroli districts—were also reported, as the toll in the police department rose to 180

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:30 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Earlier on September 5, Maharashtra Police had reported 511 new Covid-19 cases. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Police has recorded 533 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past 24-hours.

Besides, three new fatalities—one each in Mumbai, Thane and Gadchiroli districts—were also reported, as the toll in the state police department rose to 180.

This is the second time that the fresh cases of the viral outbreak have crossed 500 in the state police department on a single day.

Earlier on September 5, Maharashtra Police had reported 511 new Covid-19 cases.



The state police department has reported 17,972 Covid-19 cases until Tuesday.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector-general of police (AIGP) (law and order), Maharashtra Police, said, besides Mumbai, the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Thane city.

Thane city police chief Vivek Phansalkar had tested Covid-19 positive last Sunday.

Former commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, Sanjay Kumar; and former additional director-general of police (ADGP) (law and order), Mumbai Police, Vinoy Kumar Choubey; were among the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, who were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

So far, 14,269 Maharashtra Police personnel has recovered from their viral infection.

At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases among the state police department is 3,523.

In Mumbai, Sutyakant Shankar Mohite (54), a constable, had died of the viral infection last Saturday. He was posted in the city’s RAK Marg police station and had undergone Covid-19 test after he complained of a high fever. “He had realised rather later that he was suffering from the contagion and got admitted to Sion Hospital on Saturday. Later, he died on the same day, even though he had no comorbidities,” said Sunil Sohoni, a senior inspector of RAK Marg police station. Mohite, a resident of Matunga, is survived by his wife, a son (22) and a daughter (13).

Sachin Madansingh Pardeshi (33), a police naik, who was posted at the Hill Line police station in Thane city, died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Initially, he was admitted to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, but later was shifted to Venus hospital in Gujarat on August 23, as his condition had worsened.

Ravindra Diwaji Gedam (52), a head constable, who was posted at Mulchera police station in the Left-wing extremist (LWE)-affected Gadchiroli district also died of Covid-19 in Nagpur on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital on August 29.

