Maharashtra Police report highest Covid case count in September, Mumbai Police worst hit

September is proving to be one of the worst months of the Covid pandemic for the state police force, with the month’s death count reaching 73 after seven more fatalities were reported among police personnel on Tuesday. In August, 54 deaths were reported, while the number was 43 in July, 33 in June and 23 in May. In April, only three policemen had succumbed to the disease. “Eight days are left for the month to end and we are just praying that the situation doesn’t get worse,” said a senior police officer. The death toll among state police is 229.

According to the Maharashtra Police, 263 new personnel got infected on Monday. With this, the overall caseload of the state police now stands at 21,574. According to information provided by Manoj Patil, superintendent of police (control room), holding additional charge of assistant inspector general of police (law and order), the force has 3,548 active patients while 17,797 have recovered fully. At present 10,542 policemen are in quarantine.

On Tuesday, the state police control room received information of the death of seven policemen from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune city, Pune rural, Akola and Gondia districts.

In Mumbai, a 28-year-old constable from Ghatkopar police station succumbed. Mukesh Thakur, who had joined the force at the age of 22 had also been battling blood cancer since the past few years. On September 13, he contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment at Manodaya Cancer Centre in Nashik. Originally from Igatpuri, Thakur was living with his wife and son at Titwala.

Navi Mumbai police have recorded two deaths. Shantilal Koli, a 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted at the NRI Coastal police station and head constable Vinod Pataskar, 45, attached to the headquarters, both succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Pune city police recorded a fatality as assistant sub-inspector Bhagwan Nikam died of the coronavirus. Attached to the special branch, the 55-year-old was receiving treatment at Commandant Hospital in Wanawadi, but his condition deteriorated and he succumbed on September 17.

Pune rural police also recorded a Covid death. A 47-year-old head constable Sanjay Gilbile from Mansar police station lost the battle with the disease and died on Sunday at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

In other Covid casualties, two head constables from Akola and Gondia districts lost their lives to the coronavirus. Raju Khedkar, 52, and Imran Kazi, 56, were attached to the Akola headquarters and Ramnagar police station, respectively. Khedkar died on Monday at Sarve Upchar Hospital, Akola while Kazi succumbed on September 17 at KTS District Hospital.

So far, Mumbai Police has been at the top of the list of forces with most Covid-infected personnel and casualties. In Mumbai, 5,785 cases of Covid infection have been reported till Tuesday, of which 80 have succumbed. A senior IPS officer said that 75% of infected policemen in Mumbai have already recovered and resumed duty. The city police’s mortality rate is 1.38%.