Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Police’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 9,566; death toll at 103

Maharashtra Police’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 9,566; death toll at 103

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that as many as 2,19,975 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), since March 22, for the violation of coronavirus guidelines and norms. (ANI file photo)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566, informed the police on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active. The death toll stands at 103.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that as many as 2,19,975 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), since March 22, for the violation of coronavirus guidelines and norms.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



“The total Covid-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths,” said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Aug 02, 2020 15:05 IST
Binny on how ‘healthy competition’ between Rahul & Pant will help India
Aug 02, 2020 14:56 IST
Rhea left her building ‘in the middle of the night with family’: report
Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST
United States condemns Hong Kong’ decision to postpone legislative council polls
Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.