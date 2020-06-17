Sections
Maharashtra power distribution company resumes meter reading

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:31 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which has more than 2.5 crore consumers in the state, has started sending its staffers for meter readings. This could prove beneficial to scores of consumers who have received bills based on average meter readings in the past two months, owing to the lockdown. An official said that with actual readings, the past readings will also be adjusted, and the slab benefits (if any) for previous months will be passed on to the consumer in the next bill. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), MSEDCL supplies power to parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Vasai-Virar regions.

