Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan recovers from Covid-19, discharged

Ashok Chavan was admitted to a private hospital here on May 25 after his test report came out positive for coronavirus. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, was discharged from a hospital here on Thursday after recovering from the disease.

After being discharged, the former chief minister reached his home to a warm welcome from his family members.

Chavan was admitted to a private hospital here on May 25 after his test report came out positive for coronavirus.

The minister was discharged on Thursday after recovering from the disease, his office said.

He was in Nanded when he tested positive for the infection last month and was brought to Mumbai for treatment.

Chavan is an MLA from Bhokar constituency in Nanded district.

Earlier, state Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised for some days.

He was later discharged after recovery.

Till Wednesday, the state reported 74,860 Covid-19 cases and 2,587 deaths due to the disease.

So far, 32,329 patients in the state have been discharged after recovery, as per official figures.