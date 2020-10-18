Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Rain-hit farmers stop minister’s convoy, seek aid

Maharashtra: Rain-hit farmers stop minister’s convoy, seek aid

The farmers also gave a representation to the state disaster management, and relief and rehabilitation minister to declare ‘wet famine’, and threatened that they would protest in Mumbai if their demands are not fulfilled.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Nanded Maharashtra

Rain-hit Maharshtra farmers stopped minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s convoy to demand immediate government help (File Photo (Representative Image))

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help.

The farmers also gave a representation to the state disaster management, and relief and rehabilitation minister to declare ‘wet famine’, and threatened that they would protest in Mumbai if their demands are not fulfilled.

Later, talking to reporters, Wadettiwar, who visited the district to assess damage caused due to heavy rains over the past few days, assured the farmers that those affected by the heavy showers will be provided assistance once the government receives the survey reports.

As the minister arrived in Nanded’s Salgara village, some farmers stopped his convoy and said instead of survey tours, they should be provided aid immediately.



The farmers also informed him about the hurdles they were facing in availing crop loans from banks.

Wadettiwar later said, “As soon as the survey reports are received by the government, help will be commenced immediately.” He said the state government would also seek aid for farmers from the Centre.

“The state government had earlier helped farmers who were affected by the cyclone Nisarg by changing the criteria (of financial aid),” he said.

The state government also gave an aid of Rs 180 crore for flood-hit areas of Vidarbha, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow give SRH good start in chase
Oct 18, 2020 17:52 IST
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Oct 18, 2020 16:42 IST

latest news

India set to lose Farzad-B gas field in Iran
Oct 18, 2020 17:46 IST
Uttarakhand to set up four Centres of Excellence to promote apples, spices
Oct 18, 2020 17:45 IST
5.5kg of narcotics seized in Kupwara during weapon smuggling probe
Oct 18, 2020 17:42 IST
Aspirants with last attempt at JEE this year should be allowed to appear in 2021: Students, parents write to Pokhriyal
Oct 18, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.