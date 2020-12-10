Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra ranks second after Odisha on urban governance index according to Mumbai-based Praja Foundation

Maharashtra ranks second after Odisha on urban governance index according to Mumbai-based Praja Foundation

Odisha ranked first, and Maharashtra came second in terms of good governance, according to a survey conducted across 28 states and 40 cities in India. Published by Praja...

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:51 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Praja Foundation’s report ranked Mumbai, with a score of 55.15%, first for fiscal empowerment of a municipal corporation and second for empowered citizens, and empowered city administration. (HT PHOTO)

Odisha ranked first, and Maharashtra came second in terms of good governance, according to a survey conducted across 28 states and 40 cities in India. Published by Praja Foundation, a Mumbai-based think tank, the report studied urban governance reforms over three years (2017-2020) in 40 cities across 28 states and the national capital region of Delhi. Praja Foundation has been conducting data-driven research on civic issues for the past two decades.

According to Urban Governance Index 2020, which was published on Wednesday, the top five states for urban governance are Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland performed the worst. For its report, Praja mapped the status of urban reforms across four themes — empowered city elected representatives and legislative structure; empowered city administration; empowered citizens; and fiscal empowerment. None of the top five states scored more than 57%, with Odisha scoring 56.86%.

Milind Mhaske, director of Praja Foundation said, “All the cities we surveyed in are not adequately empowered to provide citizens with the quality of life that they can benefit from. That was the main reason why we started mapping across the country for this index.”

Praja Foundation’s report ranked Mumbai, with a score of 55.15%, first for fiscal empowerment of a municipal corporation and second for empowered citizens, and empowered city administration. The city came in at the 10th spot for empowered city elected representatives.



Maharashtra is the only state where councillors are given allowances and dedicated staff for their office, and the only state where the city’s government has constituted all the committees mentioned in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888). Also, these committees meet at least once a month. Mumbai specifically has adequate fiscal empowerment since its civic body has independent authority to introduce new taxes, change tax rates, and approve its budget. However, 33% of posts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lie vacant.

Regarding fiscal empowerment of BMC, Mumbai has the highest percentage of its sources of revenue at 81%. The city has eight employees per 1,000 people in the city, which is the second-highest in the country after Panjim in Goa.

Despite many urban governance schemes, no state has devolved all municipal functions, which means municipal bodies remain dependent on the state for its funds and decisions in many areas. To improve the levels of empowerment of city governments, Praja Foundation’s report suggested Maharashtra ensure that the mayor’s term is co-terminus with that of the city government (five years). The mayor should also hold executive authority over the municipal commissioner along with the authority to appoint a chairperson of the standing committee that makes financial decisions for a city, said the report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 23:59 IST
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Dec 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Dec 10, 2020 00:38 IST
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Dec 10, 2020 00:37 IST

latest news

Passengers, experts question Covid-19 testing upon arrival in Maharashtra
Dec 10, 2020 01:01 IST
Maharashtra to procure 9 lakh RT-PCR kits from Chennai
Dec 10, 2020 00:56 IST
Maharashtra plans who will get Covid-19 vaccine and how
Dec 10, 2020 00:53 IST
Maharashtra ranks second after Odisha on urban governance index according to Mumbai-based Praja Foundation
Dec 10, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.