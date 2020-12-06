Maharashtra records 4,922 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 4,922 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking the tally to 1,847,509 and toll to 47,694, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.58%. There are presently 82,849 active cases in the state. Of the 95 deaths on Saturday, 44 were within the past 48 hours, 11 were in the past week and the remaining 40 happened more than one week earlier.

Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 92.88%, and 5,834 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the recoveries in the state to 1,715,884. So far, the state has conducted 11,205,118 Covid-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 16.49%. Of these, in the past 24 hours, 72,887 tests were conducted in the state.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 758 new cases, and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 285,267 and toll to 10,940. There are 14,048 active cases in the city. Mumbai’s recovery rate is at 91%, with an average growth rate of 0.29%, and a doubling rate of 243 days. So far, Mumbai has conducted 1,955,342 Covid-19 tests with a positivity rate of 15%.

Among the municipal corporations around Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 152 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 51,953, Navi Mumbai municipal corporation recorded 125 new cases and 2 deaths, taking the tally to 52,538 and deaths to 1,024; Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation recorded 173 infections, taking the tally to 58,800; Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation recorded 64 new cases and 1 death, taking the tally to 25,582 and deaths to 630.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 351 Covid-19 cases, and six deaths, taking the tally to 182,273 and toll to 4,288.