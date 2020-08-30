Maharashtra reports 16,408 new Covid-19 cases, 296 deaths

As many as 7,690 patients were discharged from different hospitals in Maharashtra after recovering from Covid. So far, 5,62,401 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state. (File photo for representation)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded a single-day spike with 16,408 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 7,80,689, the state health department said.

As many as 7,690 patients were discharged from different hospitals in Maharashtra after recovering from Covid. So far, 5,62,401 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state.

The death of 296 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 24,399, it said. Maharashtra currently has 1,93,548 active cases at present. The state’s recovery rate is now 72.04 per cent and the fatality rate is 3.13 per cent.

Maharashtra has so far tested 40,84,754 people across the state.

The state’s capital, Mumbai reported 1,237 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday, taking the case count to 1,44,626 and death toll to 7,626.

Pune city reported 1,663 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,072 cases, Nagpur city 836, Nashik city 1,049, Kolhapur city 305 cases, Sangli city 297, Latur 154 and Nanded 128 cases on Sunday.