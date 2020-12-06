Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 4,757 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

Maharashtra reports 4,757 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

The state on Sunday reported fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for a second straight day with 4,757 infections pushing the tally to 1,852,266

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:56 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

A health worker takes a swab sample of a resident in Malad on Sunday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The state on Sunday reported fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for a second straight day with 4,757 infections pushing the tally to 1,852,266. The toll went up to 47,734 with the addition of 40 deaths.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 786 infections, taking the tally to 286,053, while 13 more deaths took the toll to 10,896 (after reconciliation of figures). Following Mumbai, Pune reported 622 cases (248 in rural parts, 263 in city and 111 in Pimpri-Chinchwad) and three deaths. Nagpur clocked 490 cases and five deaths, while Nashik reported 395 cases and one death. The state’s cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.58%.

According to a recent presentation made to the state cabinet by the public health department, Maharashtra’s growth rate (the pace at which cases are increasing) and the CFR have seen a significant drop.

According to data accessed by HT, the state had registered a CFR of around 4.38% on April 30, following which it was 3.10% on August 31 and was 2.58%, as of December 1. However, it continued to be higher than the national average of 1.45%. According to a daily report by the state’s medical education and drugs department of December 6, Maharashtra is preceded only by Punjab, which has a CFR of 3.16%. Gujarat, which had a higher CFR of around 2.42% in early October, saw it drop to 1.87% as of December 6.



The growth rate has also come down from 7.28% on April 30 to 0.31%, as of December 1. The doubling rate has also increased from 5.4 days on March 31 to 36.31 days on August 31 and then to 225 days as of December 1.

The recovery rate has also gone up from 12.91% on March 31 to 72% on August 31 and 92.49% as of December 1.

While the state was wary of a spike in cases post-Diwali, the trends have made state officials hopeful of not experiencing a rise, however, they have a word of caution as they expect a gradual rise from December-end.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, on Sunday said, “In many European countries, cases stabilised for around two-and-a-half months, post which, they saw a surge. If we go by that logic, cases started declining in Maharashtra from October and we might see a surge in January. However, it is right that recent trends do not pose a risk of a second wave, but we cannot be complacent and lower our guard.”

Of the 35 districts, the positivity rate in 14 districts is higher than the state average of 16%. Districts like Palghar, Raigad and Nashik have registered a positivity rate of more than 25%, data revealed. Maharashtra has till date tested 11,273,704 people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:11 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Dec 06, 2020 19:07 IST
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
Dec 06, 2020 19:59 IST

latest news

Woman finds creepy doll head embedded in new house’s basement
Dec 06, 2020 22:25 IST
Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 22:26 IST
Real estate firm director arrested from Mumbai in cheating case
Dec 06, 2020 22:24 IST
Four Delhi borders closed down as protests against farm laws continue
Dec 06, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.