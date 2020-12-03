Maharashtra reports 5,600 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,832,176

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 5,600 new Covid-19 cases and 111 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,832,176 (accounting for reconciliation of cases), and toll to 47,357. The case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.58%. The tally of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra stood at 88,537. Of the 111 fatalities recorded in the state on Wednesday, 50 deaths were from within the past 48 hours, 25 were from the past week, and 36 were from more than a week ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 877 new cases, and 20 new fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the tally to 282,818 and deaths to 10,913. The CFR was 3.8%. There are now 14,912 active cases in the city.

While Maharashtra is increasingly opening up activities, it was found that approximately 71% of the state’s cases are from the age group of 21 to 60 years, and approximately 17% of the cases are from the age group of 61 years and above.

This is as per details available for 1,824,197 Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the daily report published by the medical education and drugs department of the state government. While 61% of the Covid-19 cases are in men, 39% of the reported cases are among women.

Among the working age group, the highest percentage of cases are reported in the age group of 31 to 40 years, at 21%, followed by 17% cases in the age group of 41 to 50 years, and 16% cases each, in the age group of 51 to 60 years, and 21 to 30 years.

Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “It is expected that the ‘mobile population’ sees higher infections, especially respiratory or air-borne infections, and especially after unlock plans have stated in full swing. The state’s interventions for senior citizens such as door-to-door surveys, and surveys through My Family, My Responsibility have helped us identify senior citizens most prone to catching the infection, and subsequent timely health interventions have helped control the infection in senior citizens to a large extent.”

Among the municipal corporations around Mumbai, the Thane municipal corporation recorded 134 new cases, taking the total to 51,483, Navi Mumbai recorded 124 new cases and five deaths, taking the total to 52,088 and toll to 1,017, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 143 new cases, taking the total to 58,334, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recorded 59 new infections, taking the total to 25,406, and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation recorded 53 new cases and eight new deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total to 29,211, and the toll to 569.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 338 new cases, and five deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total to 181,203, and toll to 4,261. Pune district recorded 895 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the total to 354,905, and toll to 7,494.

Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 92.52%, as 5,027 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,695,208. The state has conducted 10,989,496 tests so far, at a positivity rate of 92.52%.