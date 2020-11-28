Maharashtra reports 5,965 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally now 1,814,515

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,965 fresh Covid-19 infections to push the state’s tally to 1,814,515. The state’s death toll is now within a touching distance of 47,000 after 75 fatalities took the toll to 46,986. Out of the deaths reported on Saturday, 56 occurred within the last 48 hours, while the remaining occurred in the past week.

Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to report over 1,000 cases for the fourth day straight as it added 1,063 fresh cases to take the city’s tally to 281,881. Mumbai also reported 17 fatalities, pushing the toll to 10,847. Active cases in Mumbai stood at 14,979.

The active cases in the state rose by nearly 15% in the past eight days. The state’s active caseload was on a decline till November 20, when it had 78,272 active cases. On Saturday, the active caseload stood at 89,905, which is an increase of 14.86%.

In November so far, the state has reported 136,109 cases, with a daily average of 4,861 cases. In October, Maharashtra had recorded 293,960 cases. The number of cases in November shows a decline in the infection’s spread. However, the state health department has predicted a surge in cases after Diwali (November 15). A second wave is expected to hit the state by December-end or January 2021, according to prediction models of the health department.

However, state health department officials said that so far there was no significant change in fresh cases reported. “The cases have shown some increase, but it is due to increased testing after Diwali. The positivity rate has not shot up nor is it even showing an upward trend so far. The average positivity rate for the past week has been around 6.5%,” said a health department official requesting anonymity.

An analysis of the data shows that the positivity rate in the seven days has been 6.62%. The tests have gone up from around 50,000 two weeks ago to an average of 86,000 tests daily in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, various corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai) reported 1,105 fresh cases. Kalyan-Dombivli reported the highest cases in MMR at 245 cases, followed by Thane city with 202 cases and Navi Mumbai with 159 cases. Thane rural reported 112 cases, while Panvel city 104 new cases.

Pune district reported 1,095 fresh cases and 16 fatalities, where Pune city reported 552 cases and 14 deaths, while Pune rural parts saw 340 cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 203 and two deaths. Pune district is seeing an increase in cases this month. The district active caseload was dipping till November 12, when it had 15,713 active cases, which rose by 26.57% to 19,889 on November 28.

Meanwhile, Satara district reported 228 fresh cases, Nagpur district reported 423 cases, of which 355 were from Nagpur city. Chandrapur, Gondia, and Bhandara districts in Vidarbha reported 146, 105 and 107 cases respectively. Aurangabad district reported 153 new cases, of which 138 were from Aurangabad city. Ahmednagar district reported 269 cases, with 208 from districts’ rural parts.

The state also reported recoveries of 3,937 patients, taking the tally of recovered cases to 16,76,564. The recovery rate stood at 92.4%. Maharashtra has so far tested 1,07,22,198 samples and has the overall positivity rate of 16.92%. Currently, 528,462 people are in home quarantine and 7,118 people are in institutional quarantine.