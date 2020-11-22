Maharashtra reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th straight day

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 5,760 Covid-19 cases, the fourth straight day of over 5,000 infections after averaging around 4,200 for the first 17 days of the month, pushing the count to 1,774,455. The active cases (people who are currently infected with Covid-19) slightly increased to 79,873.

The state’s toll reached 46,573 as 62 casualties were reported. Of the total deaths, 35 were from the past 48 hours and 10 were from last week. The remaining 17 deaths were from the period before last week, health officials said.

After recording fewer than 5,000 cases for nine consecutive days, Maharashtra is experiencing a slight increase in fresh cases in the past four days.

On November 18, it recorded 5,011 cases, while on November 19 and 20, the cases reported were 5,535 and 5,640, respectively. With this, the total number of cases this month also rose to 93,821.

The change has come against the backdrop of a concern that a surge in fresh cases may come by November-end or next month. The state government has already directed local authorities to be vigilant and prepared for a possible second wave.

“The number of fresh cases has increased in the past four days, but the rise is minimal. It would be too early to draw any conclusion from these figures. We need to wait for at least eight-10 days to get an idea on where we are heading,” said a senior official, who did not want to be named.

It was the second consecutive day Mumbai posted more than a thousand cases. The city continues to record most cases in the state with 1,093 cases reported on Saturday, taking the count to 274,579, of which active cases were 12,379. There were 17 deaths reported and the toll in the city has reached 10,656.

Pune city recorded 456 cases, second-highest number of cases, pushing its case count to 177,164

Nagpur city contributed the third-highest number of infections in the daily caseload, as it recorded 323 cases, taking its tally to 84,540.

The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) is also not going down. On Saturday, it was recorded at 2.62%. It is at second position, after Punjab in the country, where the CFR was 3.15% (with 4,572 deaths) on Friday, according to information shared by the state medical education department

“Because of awareness, people are coming forward and not wasting their time like they used to do earlier. This has led to early admission of patients to hospitals, hence, we are hoping that the CFR will improve soon,” said another official.

The state has completed 101,20,470 Covid-19 tests with 84,805 tests conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 6.79%, against the overall positivity rate of the state that stood at 17.53%.

The number of recovered patients reached 1,647,004 with 4,088 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate was recorded at 92.82%.