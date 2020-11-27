Maharashtra reports over 6,000 cases for third consecutive day; curbs extended till December 31

BMC officers fine those out on the streets without a mask at Goregaon on Friday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day, with 6,185 infections taking the state’s tally to 1,808,550 on Friday, as the government extended the existing curbs till December 31.

While the state’s active cases increased to 87,969, which are 4.85% of the total infections, the toll rose to 46,898 as 85 fatalities were reported on Friday. Of the 85 deaths, 56 were from the past 48 hours, 25 are from the past week and four from the period before last week.

In November, the state has so far reported 127,916 cases, with a daily average of 4,737. While this is lower than last month, which had a daily average of 9,423, infections have surged. The state reported 6,159 cases on November 25, followed by 6,406 cases November 26. Daily infections rose to more than 5,000 since November 18, after an average of 4,228 cases reported every day between November 1 and 17.

The state reported 34,024 cases in the first week of this month, 29,932 in the second week, 29,865 in the third week and 34,095 in six days of the fourth week.

“There is no exponential growth in fresh cases as of now. The rise in cases is because of more number of tests, which had reduced to under 50,000 during Diwali. We have increased per day testing to between 90,000 and 100,000, and so the cases have increased by around 2,000,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Health experts had already expressed concerns about cases rising after Diwali, and the state government has directed local authorities to be vigilant and be prepared for a potential second wave of Covid-19. However, the government is yet to decide if another lockdown or further restrictions need to be imposed to control the situation.

“Everything depends on the numbers. We will have to impose fresh restrictions only if exponential growth in daily cases is seen,” said Tope.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary on Friday issued an order extending existing curbs till December 31. “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the powers conferred under The Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby issues directions that the guidelines issued vide orders dated September 30, 2020, and October 14, 2020, to operationalise ‘Mission Begin Again’ for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till 31 December, 2020, for containment of Covid-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines,” read the order.

The state has gradually opened most places and activities, with the exception of schools, colleges, swimming pools and local trains for general public. Large religious, political, social and cultural gatherings, too, are not allowed.