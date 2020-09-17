Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally goes past 1.1mn

Maharashtra on Wednesday surpassed another grim landmark of 1.1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases with 23,365 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 11,21,221, even as Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,378 fresh infections, which pushed its overall tally to 175,974. The previous highest was 2,371 on September 10.

The state also reported 474 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 30,883. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stood at 2.75%. Mumbai reported 50 fatalities--the highest for any city — taking the city’s toll to 8,280. Of the 474 deaths reported on Wednesday, 335 were from the previous 48 hours and 102 were from last week. The remaining 37 deaths were from the period before last week.

The state’s active caseload stood at 297,125. The state also discharged 17,559 patients, as the tally of recovered rose to 792,832. The state could cross 800,000 recoveries on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state stood at 70.71%. The state’s last 100,000 cases came in only five days. The state crossed the 1 million mark on September 11. In the first 15 days this month, the state recorded 305,285 cases.

The positivity rate in the first 15 days of September has been between 20% and 28% — higher than the state’s overall positivity rate of 20.29%. In the fortnight, the average positivity rate has been 24.10%, which means, for every 100 samples tested, 24 would turn out to be positive for coronavirus.

The overall positivity rate in the state has seen a rise in the last one month. On August 16, the positivity rate in the state was 18.84%, while on September 16, it rose to 20.36%. Maharashtra so far has tested 5,506,276 samples. It tested 97,216 samples, as per the data on Wednesday, which gave a positivity rate 24.03%.

“The cases were expected to go up since all districts have been asked to increase their testing capacity. Testing has also increased with the rapid antigen test. These testing are not done randomly Targeted testing is giving us a better strike rate. However, the increase in cases is a matter of concern,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

Nearly 24% of the cases reported on Wednesday came from Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Nearly 28% of the caseload came from the Pune circle, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.

Kalyan-Dombivli topped in MMR with 560 new infections, pushing the twin cities’ tally over 40,000 to 40,220. Thane city reported 404 new cases, while its rural areas saw 398 new cases. Navi Mumbai and Panvel city reported 351 and 192 fresh cases, respectively.

Pune city was at the second spot on Wednesday to report fresh cases with 2,141 infections, taking its tally to 134,124. It also crossed 3,000 fatalities with 26 deaths. Pune rural saw 1,761 new infections, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,147 new cases.

Nagpur city, the state’s second capital, reported 1,519 and 30 fatalities. Its rural area saw 455 new cases and nine deaths. Nagpur city mayor Sandeep Joshi has announced a two-day Janata Curfew on September 19 and 20. The city has 42,924 cases, while its rural areas have recorded 12,903 cases so far.

The situation in semi-urban and rural areas of districts in western Maharashtra, too, is bad with districts clocking over 700 fresh cases on Wednesday. Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts reported 737, 616, 862 and 999 fresh cases, respectively. Ahmednagar rural areas reported 798 new cases, while Ahmednagar city reported 330 cases.

The Covid-19 spread is seen in rural areas of Vidarbha as well. Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati rural, Gondia, Chandrapur city and rural reported 299, 229, 398, 303, 207 and 264 new cases. Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded districts have reported 358, 238, 357 and 341 new cases, respectively on Wednesday.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik city and its rural areas continued to report more cases. Nashik city recorded 610 new cases, taking its overall tally over 40,000 to 40509. Its rural areas reported 288 new cases. Jalgaon rural saw 769 new cases, while Jalgaon city reported 171 new cases on Wednesday. Dhule city and rural areas collectively reported 155 new cases.