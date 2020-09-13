Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,037,765

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 22,084 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,037,765. The active cases in the state now stand at 279,768. The state also saw 13,489 people discharged, taking the tally of recovered to 728,512.

The state continued to record over 350 fatalities for the sixth consecutive day with 391 deaths reported on Saturday.

The death toll in the state due to Covid-19 stood at 29,115. The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state has improved to 2.81%.

Of the fatalities reported on Saturday, 280 were recorded in the previous 48 hours, while 70 deaths were from the previous week. The remaining 41 fatalities were from the previous weeks, health department data said.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded its second-highest single-day jump in numbers with 2,350 new cases. The city’s tally rose to 167,656, while active cases in Mumbai stood at 29,176. Mumbai’s highest single-day cases was reported on September 10 at 2,371 cases.

Besides Mumbai, Pune city and its surrounding areas continued to record a chunk of the fresh cases. Pune district reported 4,706 new cases and 61 deaths. Nagpur city reported 1,495 new cases and 30 fatalities, Nagpur rural saw 404 new cases and 10 fatalities. Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, too, had contributed a chunk to Saturday’s caseload.

The absolute number of deaths being reported over the past few weeks is a matter of concern. In September alone, the state has added 4,483 fatalities or 15% of its deaths due to Covid-19. The state also saw its highest death toll on September 10 with 448 deaths.

According to Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, the CFR has dropped in September. However, state-appointed Covid task-force members, pointed out with higher case count, the CFR has reduced, but absolute count remains high. “The CFR on a week-on-week basis has reduced to 1.7% in September, which is lower than the state’s overall rate,” he said.

Subhash Salunkhe, former director of health services in Maharashtra and Covid task-force member, said, “It should not be looked at in CFR; the rate is reduced because cases are increasing. It’s the calculation method adopted by the nation. But the number of deaths has gone up.”

He added that there is a need for implementation of protocols, including aggressive tracing and testing so that patients do not admit themselves in hospitals at a critical stage.

Districts, including Mumbai, Solapur, Akola, Parbhani, Sangli and Ratnagiri, have a CFR over 3%.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “Best measures are being adopted in treatment protocol to bring down CFR. We have started tele-ICUs through which local doctors can get in touch with experts for guidance. We are increasing beds, getting more doctors [to help people get treatment].”

The health minister also conceded that the increase in number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks is a concern. A day after, Maharashtra surpassed 10 lakh cases, Tope said, “Even if the cases have crossed 10 lakh mark, but it has to be seen that over 7 lakh people have recovered. Now there are around 2.75 lakh active patients. Among them, around 3% to 4% are critical patients. The remaining are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. However, cases going up is definitely a concerning factor.”

Tope ruled out any lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune, and other semi-urban and rural areas. He, however, said that Janata Curfew might be imposed if there is a demand from locals.

“Janata curfew is imposed for two things to breach the chain of transmission and to ramp up health infrastructure in the city or district… wherever district administration or the guardian minister feel the need a short Janata curfew is being looked at, but over we are not going to impose lockdown. We are moving towards unlocking in stages,” he said.

The minister said that there is a need to increase awareness campaigns. He said that the state is also thinking of imposing fines on people not maintaining physical distancing and not wearing a mask in public places. “Now we have reached a stage where we will have to penalise those who do not wear masks and do not keep physical distance in public places. Till a vaccine comes, we have to live with these measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health minister has directed all divisional commissioners to keep a reserve stock of 50 dura cylinder and 200 jumbo oxygen cylinders to tackle the need for oxygen for Covid-19 patients. The minister added that a war room has been set up under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner to monitor demand and supply of oxygen in the state. He added the state has adequate quantity of medical oxygen.

“The demand from each district will be monitored and supply will be done effectively. We have stationed FDA officials at refilling plants to ensure that oxygen does not go to industries and is supplied to hospitals. In the next eight days, a [oxygen] plant will start functioning in Pune. With that, we will have more cylinders than our demand. We do not have shortage as of now,” he said.

So far, the state has tested 5,164,840 samples, of which 92,319 were tested in the previous 24 hours.

On September 11, BMC conducted highest single-day tests by testing 15,827 samples. It also crossed the 9 lakh mark of testing Covid-19 samples. As of September 11, Mumbai had conducted 9,03,101 samples and the positivity rate is 18.30%.

The state’s overall positive rate has gone over 20%. The positivity rate on Saturday was 23.95%. As on September 12, 16,52,955 people are under home quarantine, while 38,275 people are under institutional quarantine.