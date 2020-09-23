Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,242,770, toll stands at 33,407

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,390 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the total to 1,242,770. The state surpassed 60 lakh Covid tests with its highest number of samples tested in a 24-hour period with 105,026 tests. Active number of cases in the state stood at 272,410.

Maharashtra also reported 392 fatalities, pushing the toll to 33,407. Of the 392 deaths reported on Tuesday, 243 were from the past 48 hours and 81 were from last week. Rest 68 deaths were from the period before last week.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,628 new cases to push its tally to 187,904. It also reported 50 deaths, taking its toll to 8,555.

For the fifth straight day, Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded the number of fresh cases added. On Tuesday, the state reported 20,206 recoveries, pushing the tally of recoveries to 936,554. The recovery rate in the state has improved to 75.36%.

A senior health department official said that recoveries were not being reported regularly on the portal, therefore, there was a lag for a few days. “Last week, the department has directed districts to pull up their socks and report recoveries regularly. The surge in cases from August led to some delay, but it is being streamlined. Our target is to cross and maintain 80% recovery rate,” the official said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will participate in the high-level virtual meeting convened by prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the seven worst-affected states in the country.

Maharashtra accounts for 22.34% of the country’s total confirmed cases and 37.56% of the overall fatalities recorded in the country.

Senior bureaucrats said that the chief minister is expected to raise the issue of discontinued support of the Centre. “From September 1, as it had intimated, the Centre has stopped providing PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators, testing kits. The CM will take up the issue and seek an extension of the support,” a senior bureaucrat said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope added, “Yes, definitely we will need the support in these matters from the Centre. It will be discussed at the meeting.”

State health secretary Pradeep Vyas said that the daily testing is going to be increased in the coming weeks. Senior health department officials said that the target is to take daily tests to around 1.5 lakh in the next two-three weeks. With the increased testing, the number of cases reported daily is expected to further rise, officials said.

Over 36% of the total cases in Maharashtra have been reported in September so far, and over 26% of the fatalities in the state have come in the ongoing month. Maharashtra has reported 36.22% of total confirmed Covid-19 cases and 26.41% of fatalities. The state has so far reported a whopping 450,229 cases and 8,824 deaths in September alone. The state health department has attributed the higher numbers to increased movement of people and more testing.