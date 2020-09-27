Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,321,176

The state on Saturday reported 20,419 Covid-19 infections and 430 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 1,321,176 and 35,191 respectively.

Mumbai logged 2,282 new infections and 44 deaths, taking the case count to 196,585 and toll to 8,750.

The overall case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stood at 2.66%, second-highest in the country after Punjab, and much higher than the national rate of 1.59%. Of the 430 deaths on Saturday, 227 were from the past two days, 110 from over the past week and remaining 93 were from the period before it, according to the health department.

Across the state, number of cases dropped to 133,161 this week (September 20-26), from 150,250 last week (September 13-19). The fatalities have come down to 2,520 from 3,101. The case fatality rate (CFR), too, dropped to 1.89% this week from 2.06% last week.

However, 30,778 fewer Covid-19 tests had been conducted this week. From 6,21,307 tests between September 13 and 19, the number of tests reduced to 5,90,529 in the week ending September 26.

Pune remained on top of the daily caseload list by reporting 3,324 cases (1,796 in city, 1,390 in rural parts and 1,138 in Pimpri-Chinchwad) and 90 deaths.

Nashik clocked 1,595 new cases and 17 deaths, while the state’s second capital, Nagpur, reported 1,635 new cases and 15 fatalities. Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, three western Maharashtra districts, continued with high number of cases with 779, 678 and 703 new cases respectively.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) clocked 4,819 (23.6% of total state cases) new cases and saw 110 deaths (25.58% of deaths in the state).

On the heels of the spike in Covid-19 cases over the Past few weeks and a day after state crossed its grim 1.3 million mark, Maharashtra crossed the mark of 1 million recovered patients after 23,644 new recoveries were reported on Saturday. At the recovery rate of 76.94%, after the total recoveries of 10,16,450 till date, the state has 2,69,119 active patients across the state. Further, as of Saturday, 158,749 patients have been recovered and discharged post Covid-19 treatment in Mumbai. The city’s recovery rate is 80.75%. There are 28,691 active cases in Mumbai and fatality rate is 4.45%. One hot spot that has shown signs of drastic improvement – Dharavi – recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Dharavi’s tally is 3,123, of which 2,662 have been discharged.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held review meetings with officials from various districts with a high number of Covid cases. District authorities were told to strictly implement lockdown norms and personal hygiene protocols. He has also directed district authorities to increase testing and early detection of patients to ensure arrest of the spread and keeping the fatality rate low.

“My Family, My Responsibility’ drive is being implemented effectively across the state. This will help us in tracing the patients early and treat them without wasting time. Countries like United Kingdom are witnessing emergence of the second wave of the infection after rolling out unlocking measures. Youngsters have started moving out freely in the process of earning their bread and butter and for their families. This has led to the risk of infection for elderly people at home. The appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, which includes use of masks and social distancing, should be strictly followed. The administration can impose heavy fine for the violations of such protocols,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray held review meetings with the districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. The district collectors and municipal commissioners have been directed to increase number of tests and trace high/low-risk contacts of cases early to contain the spread. He said while the state’s test rate per million population was more than 45,000 in some of the districts it is much low. Thackeray had held review meetings with officials from other two divisions — Konkan and Pune — on Friday. “About 93% of the state’s caseload is from 20 districts, which have been identified by the Centre. The districts are being focused upon by the state government. If the cases and fatalities in these districts are arrested, the overall state percentage will automatically improve,” said an official from the health department.

Water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon, said that the aggressive tracing of contacts in his district has helped them in treating patients early. “During the ‘My Family My Responsibility ‘drive we have identified 8,000 infected people who are being treated according to the protocol. Our case fatality rate (CFR) has now reduced to 2.47%, which used to be over 6% two months ago and even the caseload has reduced significantly over the past from their doorsteps,” he said.

After announcing to increase the daily testing rate to 1.5 lakh, state tested 95,888 samples in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 21.29%. State has 1,945,758 people in home quarantine, while 30,571 are institutionally quarantined.