Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count crosses 1 million, only state in the world to cross the grim milestone

Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 9 and 187 days later on Friday, the state became the first in India to cross a million infections. With a record 24-hour spike of 24,886 cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count rose to 1,015,681, making it the only state, province, or region in the world to cross the grim milestone. If Maharashtra were a country, it would be fifth on the list of nations with most cases.

The number of active cases in state has now risen to 271,566, which accounts for 26.73% of the total infections, and the toll stands at 28,724 with an addition of 393 deaths on Friday.

The state has also crossed the 200,000 cases-mark in just 11 days of September, with 223,068 infections being reported this month, at an average of 20,278 cases a day.

Maharashtra has struggled to the control the spread of cases and curb fatalities even though it was the first in India to impose a complete lockdown, a day before the country-wide restrictions came into force in March. The state has formed multiple taskforces — comprising health experts and senior bureaucrats; capped testing prices to encourage people to get tested; acquired 80% beds at private hospitals for Covid-19 patients; and provided free insurance for treatment of all the citizens; among other things, but the numbers have still remained hi

NO PEAK YET

State officials expect the number of daily infections to increase further across the state as the government has announced fresh relaxations and with more people likely to step out of their homes during the upcoming festival season, the spread of infection may get worse.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the cases are unlikely to come down in the near future. “With fresh relaxations and increased activities, a significant number of people have been exposed to the virus and that has resulted in a surge in cases. They will continue to get exposed and rise in cases will continue until the vulnerable section of the society is covered. Also, coronavirus has spread in most of the rural areas,” Salunkhe said. “It means the surge in cases will stay for over a month. It also means that the tally of infections will go up to 30,000 a day.”

Salunkhe, who is also a public health expert, holds citizens responsible for making the situation worse. “A major reason for the increase in cases is irresponsible behaviour by people. Everyone is now aware what coronavirus is, but they just don’t care to take precautions. They don’t understand that the government has its own limitations. It has been more than six months and the entire health infrastructure and staff is completely exhausted. Until and unless people won’t come forward and take the pandemic seriously, the situation may not improve,” he said.

From June 3, the state had started giving graded relaxations in lockdown. It is yet to allow local trains and Metro to begin ops for general public, educational institutions, restaurants (except for takeaway), theatres and places of worship to open. In containment zones, only movement for medical emergencies, supply of goods and essential goods shops are allowed.

State officials said that they had no options but to relax restrictions as people cannot be kept under lockdown forever. “People had already started facing hardships owing to financial losses. Businesses were badly hit and the state’s economy also plunged to its lowest level. Survival in that situation had become impossible for everyone and thus the option of graded relaxation was adopted,” said a senior bureaucrat.

SPREAD IN RURAL AREAS

The rise in infections is a result of the state getting new hotspots, with a significant number of cases being reported in rural areas.

Health officials admit that the state is still finding it difficult to beef up health infrastructure in the rural areas. “Whatever infrastructure we have in rural areas is not sufficient. We don’t even have an adequate number of health staff, including doctors, to fight the battle and efforts are on to improve the situation,” said a health department official.

The current major hotspot districts in the state are Pune, Jalgaon, Satara, Raigad, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Nagpur where fresh cases recorded were 1,555, 1,137, 893, 733, 603, 585, 550, 498 and 497 respectively.