Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 49%: Data

While Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, Mumbai leads among cities with over 55,000 cases and 2,044 deaths. (ANI file photo)

Out of more than 94,000 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra, 46,330 or 49% have recovered, according to the state government’s health department.

Maharashtra has recorded 101,141 infections and 3,717 people have died due to Covid-19 till Saturday morning, according to the state’s health department. The analysis is available for 94,031 cases, it said.

Out of these 94,031 Covid-19 patients, 36,035 or 38% are asymptomatic and 6,290 or 7% have symptoms of the disease, data showed. Two per cent or 1,761 of these patients are critical and 4% or 3,615 have succumbed due to the disease.

According to the analysis of data of 44,086 Covid-19 patients admitted in various hospitals in Maharashtra, 36,035 or 82% of people are asymptomatic and 6,290 or 14% are symptomatic. There are 1,761 or 4% of patients are critical, it said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday after 3,493 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the state’s health department bulletin released on Friday, 1,718 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 47,796.

Mumbai registered 1,366 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and also reported 90 deaths in the same period, taking the number of casualties in the metropolis to 2,044.

Pune with 9,581 Covid-19 cases and 419 deaths is Maharashtra’s second-worst affected city followed by Aurangabad with 2,351 cases and 123 deaths; Solapur 1,501 cases and 113 deaths; Akola 906 cases and 34 deaths and Nagpur with 903 cases and 12 deaths, as per data.