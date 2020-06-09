Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.



