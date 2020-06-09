Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.