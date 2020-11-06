Maharashtra’s Covid tally passes 1.7 million, govt appeals for cracker-free Diwali

As Maharashtra went past 1,700,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the state health department chalked out measures to prevent a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections during winter in Maharashtra. The state government has also appealed to people of Maharashtra to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali, keeping in mind that smoke due to firecrackers could create health issues for people suffering from Covid-19.

The issue to ban firecrackers was discussed in the state cabinet on Thursday, however, no decision was taken on the ban. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government may take a decision on restricting the use of crackers later. Although a discussion over banning firecrackers like done by a few other states, the state cabinet on Thursday stopped short of the decision. A few ministers reportedly suggested promoting environment-friendly crackers, instead of banning them completely.

Tope said he was in favour of a firecracker-free Diwali this year, which would reduce air pollution and prevent a rise in coronavirus cases. Large-scale bursting of crackers during Diwali is known to increase pollution levels in the air, which adds to the discomfort of people who suffer from lung ailments. The state-appointed task force and death audit committee had, during its meeting on Thursday, suggested the ban on firecrackers.

Following the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Tope said, “We appeal to the people to have a cracker-free Diwali celebration and we are confident that the people will cooperate for overall betterment of people’s health. The smoke due to firecrackers causes discomfort to people. In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, we must have a cracker-free Diwali.”

Over the past four weeks, the Covid-19 curve in the state has been on the descending limb. However, with winter approaching, health department officials and experts are unsure how the virus would behave in the season.

HT on Wednesday had reported that the state-appointed committee on communicable diseases had submitted an action plan to the state health department.

A winter surge is common for respiratory viruses, and many experts believe that the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to rise as temperatures dip.

Tope held a meeting with the state-appointed Covid task force and death-audit committee to chalk out measures to prevent a potential second wave in winter like the one in European countries. The measures decided, according to Tope, include increasing testing and surveillance and identifying potential super-spreaders in the society and monitor them.

“Key decisions have been taken in the meeting with members of the Covid task force and death audit committees. We will utilise the testing capacity of the laboratories and increase tracing. Surveillance on influenza-like illness (ILI) through fever clinics, especially during winters, will help us identify symptoms. Testing and check-ups of potential super-spreaders, who have a lot of interaction with various groups of people, such as milkman, maids, vegetable vendors, people working in public transport. They have to be monitored closely so that the infection does not spread rapidly,” Tope said, following the meeting.

The minister reiterated that the chances of a second wave in Maharashtra are low, but further unlock measures and increased movement of people during the festive season could increase the chance of more cases. “The chances of a second wave are low in the state, but if we do not take precautions in keeping social distancing measures, do not wear masks, keep our hands sanitised, then the possibility of infection cannot be denied. In Diwali there will be a lot of crowding, people will move around more. Another factor will be winter, and virus multiplies faster in a colder environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has said that citizens should follow all safety precautions while celebrating Diwali owing to Covid-19. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “There is no restriction as such on celebration or bursting of crackers, but normal precautions that we are taking now is expected to be taken by citizens. We will issue standard operating procedures (SOP) in two days, if the state government issues the same.”