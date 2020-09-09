Maharashtra’s Dahanu in Palghar rocked by daily tremors, residents fearful

NDRF had distributed tents and tarpoline in earthquake stuck areas in Dhundalwadi, Dahanu and neighbouring areas. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district continues to be jolted with mild tremors that have instilled a sense of fear among the residents. A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on Richter Scale was recorded on Wednesday morning at 04:17 hrs in continuation of the current spell of daily tremors that started on September 4.

On September 8, two tremors, the first measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck at around 09:50 hrs and another measuring 2.5 magnitude jolted Dahanu at 10:15 hrs; on September 7, a mild tremor measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale was recorded.

On September 5, four tremors measuring 2.8, 4.0, 3.6 and 2.7 on the Richter Scale were recorded in some Dahanu villages; though no casualty was reported due to these, a few houses developed cracks due to the quake.

During the intervening night of September 4 and 5, residents of Aaina, apcheri, Talasari, Dongripada, Amboli, Dhanivare, Osarvira, Kasa, Bordi, Dhundalwadi, Shisne and other villages ran out of their homes in panic when an earthquake struck and had to spend the night in the open. The Talasari police made public announcements in the above villages urging people not to panic.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, creating fears in the minds of locals.

Also Read: 2 tremors felt in Palghar district again, no one injured

Palghar Collector visits quake sites

Newly appointed Palghar collector Manik Gulsale, alongwith other senior officials from the district, visited the quake spots in Dahanu and Talasari, where cracks have developed in some houses.

Two deaths due to tremors

The tremors have resulted in two deaths since February 2019, when a two-year-old Vaibhavi Bhuyal of Haladwadi, Talasari, died after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed on him due to a tremor. A few months later in July 2019, a 55-year-old Rishya Meghwali, a resident of Vasavalpada in Dahanu, died in similar circumstances. Meghwali’s wife also suffered minor injuries.