Maharashtra’s MVA government will complete 5-year term: Shiv Sena MP Raut after meeting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis

A day after meeting former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the “equation” in the state politics will not change and that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full five-year term.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday at the CM’s official residence Varsha. Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat was also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Raut met former Fadnavis, which sparked political speculations. However, Sena insiders denied any connection between the two meetings.

Speaking to reporters, the Sena Member of Parliament (MP) clarified that he met Fadnavis to plan an interview for the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. He added that even Thackeray was aware of their meeting.

“The government is functioning smoothly. There is excellent coordination between Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar… there will be no change in the equations,” he said.

Raut said that Maharashtra politics is unlike “politics of the north” where, when there is an ideological difference, they stop speaking to each other. “There can be ideological differences but we [Fadnavis] are not enemies. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware of our meeting. We were not sitting in a bunker, it was an open meeting,” he added.

Fadnavis also clarified that the meeting was not political. The former CM said that the BJP is not in a hurry to come to power and will not compromise to get in power. “The manner in which the government has handled the Covid crisis, there is a lot of anger due to it. We will continue to work as a strong opposition party to point out where they falter. The government will collapse due to their actions; when it happens, then we will see. I am in no haste to form the government,” he said.

Raut on Sunday also welcomed the decision of the Akali Dal to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He added that there can be no NDA without Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, which were the “two strong pillars” of the Alliance. He said that Shiv Sena quit the NDA out of no choice. In late 2019, the party decided to join hands with the NCP and Congress to form the state government.

“The two strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. Shiv Sena moved out of the NDA out of no choice. We did not wish to. Now Akali Dal also left NDA on the farmers’ issues. BJP has got some new partners in the NDA, I wish them the best. Without Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, there can be no NDA. The three parties – BJP, Sena, and Akali Dal – have stuck together for several years… whether in power or opposition. Now with new parties, it is not the NDA, but a new coalition,” Raut said.