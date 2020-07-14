Maharashtra scores 90.39% in CBSE Class 12 tests

The state saw a success rate of 90.39% at the CBSE Class 12 exams, the results of which were declared on Monday morning. A total of 20,552 students appeared for the exams from the state. Pune division, which covers Maharashtra, Goa, Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, recorded a 90.24% success rate, ranking 10th among the 16 regions. The board did not release a merit list owing to cancellation of a few papers.

Across the country, 157,934 students scored 90% and above, compared to 94,299 last year. Also, 38,686 students scored 95% and above across India, up from last year’s 17,693. As a few papers could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 outbreak, marks were given on the basis of average of the best scores in other papers. This was the first year of examinations after the board set up a Pune divisional office for the state. Until 2019, schools in the state were a part of the Chennai division. This year, students from 339 schools appeared for the exams from Pune division across 213 exam centres.

Principals said they could see a significant improvement in the scores of students. J Mohanty, principal at DPS Nerul school, said the class average had increased to 91.7% from 90.4% in 2019. “Nearly 71% of the 299 students who had appeared for the exams scored 90% and above. Over the past few years, our school has been bettering its performance,” he said.

Kala Gangadharan, principal at Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, said the board’s move to include multiple-choice questions seems to have helped students in the science stream. “A large number of students who appear for the boards also write competitive exams like JEE. They are well-versed with the objective format and find it easy to score,” she said.

“The result this year, amid all challenges and uncertainties, has come out well in time to everyone’s relief and with great amount of satisfaction to students and parents. Schools and parents must prepare their wards to accept the result in the context of the pandemic and help them now focus on the next step,” Jose Kurian, regional director (western zone II), DAV Public Schools.

Despite his disability, 18-year-old scores 95.8%

Varun Manoj, 18, secured 95.8% in his Class 12 boards and his excitement is evident. Born with optic atrophy, Varun did not let it affect his ability to do well.

“I used a laptop for all my school work and various softwares to keep up with the studies,” said Varun, a student of Delhi Public School, Nerul. He added that apart from what was taught in class, he depended majorly on soft copies and audio books to catch up with what was taught in class everyday.

While his school teachers and parents were a constant support, the gritty teenager also feels his decision to strike a balance between studies and his love for music helped him.

“I love playing keyboards in my spare time and continued to do so. I would like to pursue a degree in Information Technology and I aspire to work with Microsoft in the future,” said Varun.

TV actor juggles work and studies, scores 89.4%

Anushka Sen, a student of Ryan International School, Kandivli, has been working in the TV and film industry since she was 9. Juggling between hectic work schedules and studies, she scored 89.4%. “I was shooting for a film in Jammu just before my exams so barely had any time to prepare. Despite that, I tried to work hard. I am used to managing both my studies and my work as I have worked on various TV serials and films in the past,” she said. Anushka wants to continue acting but she also plans to pursue a Bachelor in Mass Media. “I have learnt the practical aspect of this industry by working here for nearly nine years, but I want to learn the theory now.”