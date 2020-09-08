Maharashtra sees 130,789 Covid-19 cases in 7 days

Maharashtra continues to face a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases—in the last seven days, the state has recorded 130,789 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 15,765 cases, 17,433 cases, 18,105 cases, 19,218 cases, 20,489 cases, 23,350 cases and 16,429 cases on September 1, 2 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively. Its sharpest single-day spike so far was 23,350 cases on September 6. The average number of fresh cases in a day has increased to 18,684.

State authorities have been worried about the rising number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days. “We were expecting the spurt in the number of cases after permitting interdistrict movement and allowing more workforce in private and public offices immediately after the Ganesh festival. The number will keep rising at least for two more weeks. Our mechanism for tracking and tracing high- and low-risk contacts is resulting in the rapid rise in number of cases. The lack of coordination between public health and medical education department has resulted in hindering the ramping up of infrastructure in a few districts where there is a surge in cases,” said an official from the public health department.

Maharashtra has also reported 2,444 deaths between September 1 and 7, an average of 349 deaths a day. The state is concerned abou the high number of deaths, as it is yet to reduce. There have been 320, 292, 391, 378, 312, 328 and 423 casualties on September 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 respectively. Sptember 7 saw the highest number of casualties in a day till date.

Meanwhile, the state government has once again reduced the rate of the Covid-19 test to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,900, whcih was revised exactly a month ago. The rate will be applicable to the samples taken at collections sites. The test rate has been slashed to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,200 for sample collections at Covid Care Centres and hospitals. The rate for the home collection of samples has been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,500. The rate is inclusive of all taxes and necessary consumables like PPE kits, RT-PCR kits, VTM, etc.