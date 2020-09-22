Maharashtra sees 15,737 more Covid-19 cases, tally jumps to 1,224,380

A day after crossing the grim mark of 1.2 million Covid-19 infections, the state reported its lowest one-day spike in the past three weeks with an addition of 15,737 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 1,224,380.

Significantly, the decline on Monday was owing to fewer tests over the weekend, from the daily average of around 90,000 tests to just 40,017 tests in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate on Monday, however, jumped to 39.32%, which hovered around 24% over the past few days. The high positivity rate could be a concern for state authorities.

With 344 more fatalities, the state’s death toll has touched 33,015, which included 8,505 in Mumbai after the addition of 36 fatalities.

Monday saw double the patients being discharged than new admissions as 32,007 patients, highest ever in a day, were discharged. With the fourth straight day of more discharges than new cases, the total of the recovered patients reached 9,16,348, pushing the recovery rate to 74.84%, from 73.17% on Sunday.

Maharashtra now has 2,74,623 active patients.

The state saw the addition of 431,839 cases in September with a daily average of 20,563 cases. Delay in the test reports and updating the records of new infections and deaths has led to the decline in numbers, according to officials from the health department.

Among the 344 fatalities reported on Monday,200 were reported in the past two days, 81 were over the past week, while 63 deaths were from the period before it.

In some of the districts, the rise in cases is much more rapid than the state average over the past two weeks between September 6 and 20.

Experts, however, expressed unhappiness over the shortage of medicines, oxygen and state machinery’s failure in tracing high-low risk contacts. “We have only 60% oxygen available than its requirement, while shortage of medicines in some parts of the state a matter of serious concern. Though the state government has launched the drive ‘My family My responsibility’ the tracing of the suspected contacts is poor. This has been leading to rise in the number of cases and high CFR,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, Maharashtra president of the Indian Medical Association.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that by the end of October, there could be decline in cases. “Offset of the monsoon could prove a great respite as we can expect the surge to subside. Even today, about many Covid-19 cases are also with coexistence of monsoon-related ailments like dengue, malaria, leptospirosis. We can expect declines in these cases, too, after monsoon. We are expecting Covid-19 cases to recede between the end of October and mid-November. We expect our mortality rate to decline in the near future too. Our weekly mortality rate in September ranges between 1.74 and 1.9%, though the cumulative rate is 2.7%. Even the recovery rate is much higher than mentioned in the report as many discharges are not being reported properly, especially related to the people in home isolation,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state-appointed task for the clinical management of critical patients, said that they can expect decline in daily cases by a month. “With Chase The Virus drive being implemented effectively, and if the people followed the protocol of social distancing and personal hygiene, we can expect the decline in the cases. The current rise in the cases, which is part of the first wave, is owing to the increased number of cases and unlocking rolled out by the government,” he said.