Maharashtra sees 6,190 Covid-19 cases, 127 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,190 cases, pushing the case count to 1,672,858, making it the 13th consecutive day when daily cases recorded were less than 10,000. A steady fall in active cases continued even on Friday, as it further reduced to 125,418, which means 7.49% patients are taking treatment at various hospitals and Covid care centres in the state at present. The toll reached 43,837 as 127 casualties were reported in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

The state has reported 289,566 cases in October, compared to 593,192 in September and 371,238 in August. Mumbai continued to record the highest cases in the state with 1,145 fresh infections on Friday. Its case count reached 256,505. The number of active cases in the city also increased to 19,027. The city’s toll touched 10,261, with 32 new casualties, Nagpur city stood second with 432 cases, taking its tally to 77,483, followed by Pune district with 322 cases, pushing the case count to 76,966.

Maharashtra’s case fatality rate (CFR), however, stayed at 2.62%, keeping it on the second position after Punjab (3.14%) (with 4,168 deaths) till Thursday.

The state has completed 89 lakh Covid tests with 69,693 conducted on Friday. Its tally stood at 8,906,826. The positivity rate for the day dropped to 8.88% against the overall positivity rate of the state that stood at 18.78%.

The number of recovered patients also crossed the 15-lakh mark with 8,241 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours. The tally stood at 1,503,050. The recovery rate was recorded at 89.85%.

“Herd immunity has also played a role in the drop, whether people agree or not. When a section of the population gets infected, the number of people who are likely to be attacked with the virus goes down. It is not the only factor for the decline, but one of the contributory factors,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state and public health expert.

The other reason for decline in cases is that the people are also responding to the appeals and advice of the state government and they want this to be continued for next two months, he added.

Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease, making the spread of that particular disease from person to person unlikely. Even individuals not vaccinated are offered some protection because the disease has little opportunity to spread within the community, it is said.