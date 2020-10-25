Maharashtra sees 7th straight day of fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,417 Covid-19 cases, the seventh consecutive day of less than 10,000 infections, pushing the count to 1,638,961. A steady fall in active cases continued as it further reduced to 140,194, accounting for 8.55% of the total. The toll reached 43,152 as 137 casualties were reported in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

Maharashtra continues to record a relatively lower number of Covid-19 cases for weeks, after last month’s single-day spike had gone up to a record 24,448. It can be further observed that the total number of cases recorded in the first week of October was 97,377, in the second week it fell to 73,900 and in the third week it further came down to 63,269 . The first three days of the fourth week have recorded 21,303 cases.

But officials are concerned that cases may rise by November-end, considering festivals and people not following social-distancing norms strictly. “We are afraid of a repeat of the post-Ganesh festival, when the state faced a surge in cases. The same situation may come again post Diwali as three festivals — Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali — are going to be celebrated in a row. We also cannot see people taking coronavirus seriously and following social-distancing norms in markets and other public places. Hence, there is concern that cases are going to rise by the end of November,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

In terms of deaths, Maharashtra has the most deaths across states in the country. The state is still far from reaching its target of achieving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1% as it is still at 2.63%. It also continues to be at second position after Punjab in the country. The CFR of Punjab was 3.15% (with 4,095 deaths) till Friday, according to information shared by the state medical education department.

Mumbai continued to record highest cases in the state with 1,257 fresh infections on Saturday. Its case count reached 250,059. The number of active cases in the city increased to 17,977. The city’s toll also reached 10,059 after 50 casualties were reported.

Pune city contributed the second-highest number of infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 336, taking its tally to 170,206.

Nagpur city recorded 328 cases, third-highest number of infections, pushing its case count to 75,878.

On Saturday, the state conducted 68,881 tests and its positivity rate for the day comes to 9.31%, against the overall positivity rate of 19.17%. The total tests conducted till date are 8,548,036.

The number of recovered patients also reached 1,455,107 as 10,004 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was recorded at 88.78%.