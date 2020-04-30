Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sets up office to help people stuck outside state: Pawar

Pawar said that the office has been set up under director of Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Authority Abhay Yawalkar.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Migrant workers from Akola district of Maharashtra walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane. (PTI)

The Maharashtra government has set up an office here to help migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students from the state, who are stranded in some other states due to the lockdown, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

He also shared the contact numbers of the office 022- 22027990, 022-22023039, 9821107565 and 8007902145, where people can dial to seek help.

“You (the stranded people) can call on these numbers for help, to get your problems solved,” the former Union minister said during his address via Facebook live.



The nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, will be in force till May 3.

