Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane Zilla Parishad

While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president for the second time, the official said.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Thane

In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said.

The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.

In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.



