Maharashtra spent ₹330 crore to send migrant labourers home: State to HC

The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it arranged 822 Shramik special trains and numerous buses for migrant labourers who wished to return to their home states during the lockdown, till June 1. The state, in its affidavit sought by the court on the procedure and number of migrants sent back, informed the court that it had spent around ₹210 crore towards food packets and drinking water, ₹97.69 crore towards train fare and ₹21 crore towards bus fare while sending migrant labourers back to their native states through the Shramik special trains and buses free of cost.

The state submitted that as the lockdown was being lifted in a phased manner and industries were starting to function there was no more need for Shramik special trains and buses anymore.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AA Sayyed, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Centre of Trade Union and others, was informed by advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that the state government, along with local civic authorities and NGOs, had ensured that the needs of migrant labourers stranded in the city and state were taken care of adequately.

Kumbhakoni informed the court that the procedure adopted for sending back migrant labourers through Shramik special trains and buses had been initiated since the end of April. Migrants wanting to return to their native places were asked to fill up a form provided at the local police station through a leader. On receiving sufficient applications, the state sent a request to the concerned state to permit the applicants to return home.

The state further added that while awaiting the responses of the states, which took time, the migrants were kept in relief camps where they were provided with food, water and medical screening free of cost. The affidavit further stated that the migrants were given fod packets and water for their journey in trains and buses as well.

Kumbhakoni concluded his statement saying that after June 1, there was no need for any more Shramik trains as industries were becoming operational and normal train services were resumed, hence migrants could avail those services if they wished to return to their home states.

After hearing the submissions, the court sought to know if the petitioner had a rejoinder to the state affidavit and permitted them time till Tuesday (June 9) when the matter will be heard again.