Maharashtra state board rolls out bilingual textbooks; teachers say it will make learning easy

In a bid to make concepts in mathematics and science easier for children in Maharashtra to understand, state’s publishing bureau Balbharti has rolled out its pilot project...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:08 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

In a bid to make concepts in mathematics and science easier for children in Maharashtra to understand, state’s publishing bureau Balbharti has rolled out its pilot project of introducing bilingual textbooks for students from Class 1 to Class 7.

As a part of the first phase of the pilot project, schools from 59 administrative blocks across the state have been given bilingual textbooks with key terms and concepts written in English and Marathi. For instance, ‘Sukshmajeev’, which means microorganisms, in both languages in diagrams that refer to it.

Likewise, concepts in maths such as addition, subtraction and division are also explained in Marathi.

These textbooks are also integrated — all subjects are clubbed into a single textbook, which is then divided into three parts.



Teachers from the state have said that students from vernacular-medium schools will benefit from the initiative and thus it should be scaled up.

“Students from vernacular-medium schools face a tough time after entering colleges, as many terms and concepts that they have learnt in Marathi are taught in English. Using bilingual textbooks from an early age would help them overcome this hurdle,” said Suman Thorat, a teacher from a civic-run school in Mumbai.

In January, Balbharti had sought suggestions and objections from experts for better implementation of the pilot.

“The feedback [of the experts] was taken into consideration, and now textbooks for Class 1-7 are being rolled out in selected schools. The idea was to take feedback from schools and students, but owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, schools are shut physically. So we will have to wait and see,” said Vivek Gosavi, director, Balbharti.

With schools conducting classes online owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, teachers have said that integrated textbooks will help in simplifying the learning process as students would not have to shift between multiple books at a time.

Pravin Walke, assistant professor at National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, University of Mumbai, said learning maths and science in one’s own language along with English helps in understanding the concepts well.

“Students have a better grasping capacity when they learn in their own language. It’s easier to relate when technical terms in these subjects are explained in English and Marathi. The move will mainly benefit students while they pursue their higher education, which is mostly in English. Bilingual textbooks are thus a welcome step,” he added.

