Maharashtra state buses to operate at full capacity from today

Though the state-owned MSRTC has 18,000 buses, it is operating 5,000 vehicles and has a daily ridership of 5.5 lakh passengers. (Representational Photo/HT)

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) authorities have eased travel restrictions from Friday for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune and other places by intercity air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses.

MSRTC has started operating its buses with full passenger capacity as part of the easing of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Earlier, the buses were operated up to a 50% passenger capacity.

Also Read: With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million

MSRTC runs buses across Maharashtra, except for Mumbai and Pune that have their own transport facilities.

MSRTC is also operating buses from Nalasopara in Palghar district to Thane and Mumbai as part of the state government’s Mission Begin Again campaign that was rolled out since early June following the suspension of the suburban trains since March 22 because of the viral outbreak.

The state government has given its permission to MSRTC to operate buses with 100% passenger capacity.

“The buses will be operated with full passenger capacity. Passengers will be required to wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. All seats will be made available for reservations,” stated a press release by MSRTC.

Also Read: Mumbai sees sharpest 1-day Covid case spike; Maharashtra tally now 1,145,840

Though the state-owned MSRTC has 18,000 buses, it is operating 5,000 vehicles and has a daily ridership of 5.5 lakh passengers.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) runs the city bus service.

BEST buses are being operated with a maximum capacity of 30 passengers, including 25 and five sitting and standing, respectively, in a bid to comply with social distancing norms during the Covid-19 pandemic.