Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to fix prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates

Maharashtra to fix prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates

Maharashtra earlier capped fee for all types of Covid-19 tests, treatment for the disease at private hospitals, and ambulances run by private operators

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra has made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and found that they were being sold at much higher prices. (REUTERS)

The Maharashtra government plans to cap prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates. The N95 masks will be available for Rs 19 to Rs 50 while double and triple layer for Rs 3 to Rs 4, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. Maharashtra will be the first state to cap the prices, he added.

The state has made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and found that they were being sold at much higher prices.

It formed a four-member committee to determine the prices of various types of masks. The committee has submitted its report and the state government is in the final stages of capping the prices, Tope said.

Also Read: Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly, says study

“A comparison of rates in May and the corresponding month last year found an increase in prices in various types of masks between 160% to 437%. Considering this, it was decided that the masks should be made available to the people at affordable prices,” he said.

Tope said the committee has conducted a detailed study into prices of raw material, production cost, distribution, transportation, etc before suggesting the capped rates.

Maharashtra earlier capped fee for all types of Covid-19 tests, treatment for the disease at private hospitals, and ambulances run by private operators.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule for foreign companies
Oct 08, 2020 13:40 IST
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Oct 08, 2020 13:35 IST
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Oct 08, 2020 13:55 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST

latest news

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly, says study
Oct 08, 2020 13:53 IST
Tripura BJP’s ally to hold strike for separate statehood demand
Oct 08, 2020 13:52 IST
Farmer kills his three children before ending life in Bathinda
Oct 08, 2020 13:51 IST
‘Not hard for govt to fight China’, Shiv Sena taunts Centre over border standoff
Oct 08, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.