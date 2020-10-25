Maharashtra to form fact-finding panel to look into online exam fiasco

Weeks after examinations of University of Mumbai’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) were disrupted and eventually postponed due to technical glitches, Maharashtra education department has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee with technical experts to look into all complaints of online exams being affected due to errors in the ongoing universities exams.

In a virtual press conference on Saturday, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant stated that in October, students from several state universities were left struggling due to glitches in online exams, including the incident from first week of October that left thousands of IDOL students anxious and unable to appear for their final-year exams.

“Students who were already stressed about examinations were put under more stress due to the technical errors and will now have to re-appear for all exams. Such issues cannot be ignored. The fact finding committee will delve deep into this issue and present a report on the same at the earliest,” said Samant.

He added that the committee will bring together at least two education director-level officials along with a technical expert, and the committee will be ready to start work by November 10. “This committee will submit a report based on their findings within one month,” he added.

In the first week of October, after postponing three exams within a week for students of the distance education wing, MU announced postponement of all IDOL exams. However, close to 9,000 third-year BCom and BA students could not attempt their paper on three consecutive days due to “technical glitches”. The university finally blacklisted the previous service provider, LittleMORE Innovation Labs, and hired a new exam software company to conduct the exams. Similar instances were reported across state universities this year.

Samant further highlighted that based on the report submitted by the fact-finding committee, it will also be decided whether such companies should be blacklisted by all state universities in the future.

Meanwhile, all state universities have been asked to not only finish announcement of results by the second week of November but also to ensure that mark sheets are released by the end of November.

In a meeting between Samant and vice-chancellors of al state universities on Friday, a decision was taken to form two separate expert committees — one to discuss the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) and another to suggest amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act (2016). “These committees will get to work immediately. They have been asked to submit their reports to the government within a month,” said Samant.