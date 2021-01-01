Maharashtra to hold Covid-19 vaccine dry run at Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar districts on January 2

Sections
Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After conducting a dry run of vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat on December 28 and 29, the Centre has now planned to extend the drill to the rest of the country. (PTI)

The Maharashtra government plans to conduct a dry run drive for the Covid-19 vaccination in four districts, Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar on January 2.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the drive will be conducted at three health centres in each of the districts. According to the minister, 25 people at each centre have been chosen for the mock drill of the vaccination drive.

The health centres will be equipped with a waiting room, vaccination room and examination room apart from facilities such as electricity connection, internet connectivity and security arrangements, Tope said.

After conducting a dry run of vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat on December 28 and 29, the Centre has now planned to extend the drill to the rest of the country as part of the preparedness for the actual vaccination.

In the vaccine dry run, the entire process of transporting the vaccines from storage to the site, administering them to participants and feeding data on the Co-WIN app is practised. The drive in the state was announced after a meeting between the state and the centre on Thursday.

