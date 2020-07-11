Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Major fire reported at a Borivli shopping centre

Major fire reported at a Borivli shopping centre

A major fire was reported at Indraprastha shopping centre in Borivli West on Sunday. The fire that took place at 3.05am, escalated to a level four (major fire) by 6.16 am. No...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A major fire was reported at Indraprastha shopping centre in Borivli West on Sunday. The fire that took place at 3.05am, escalated to a level four (major fire) by 6.16 am. No casualties were reported. The fire brigade used 14 fire engines, 143 jumbo tankers to tackle the fire.

The shopping centre is a ground and two storey structure with a basement, according to information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. While the fire occurred in the basement, smoke and heat from it spread to the ground and the first floor of the building. The fire had spread to over 90 shops inside the complex. The fire brigade had to break open a few stores with the help of a hammer and chisel, and had to use a JCB machine on other stores.

Due to the thick smoke engulfing the building, the fire brigade had to use the fire robot, and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire, and an exhaust blower to get rid of accumulated smoke. It was doused after over 11 hours of fire-fighting, at 2.45 pm on Sunday.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, P Rahangdale said, “Due to modern technology and a well-trained staff we were able to tackle this massive fire.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dubey had 22-yr-old feud with slain officer
Jul 11, 2020 23:48 IST
Yediyurappa opts for 7-day lockdown to curb Bengaluru’s Covid spike
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Gehlot
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 3,663, death toll at 24
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.