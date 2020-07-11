Major fire reported at a Borivli shopping centre

A major fire was reported at Indraprastha shopping centre in Borivli West on Sunday. The fire that took place at 3.05am, escalated to a level four (major fire) by 6.16 am. No casualties were reported. The fire brigade used 14 fire engines, 143 jumbo tankers to tackle the fire.

The shopping centre is a ground and two storey structure with a basement, according to information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. While the fire occurred in the basement, smoke and heat from it spread to the ground and the first floor of the building. The fire had spread to over 90 shops inside the complex. The fire brigade had to break open a few stores with the help of a hammer and chisel, and had to use a JCB machine on other stores.

Due to the thick smoke engulfing the building, the fire brigade had to use the fire robot, and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire, and an exhaust blower to get rid of accumulated smoke. It was doused after over 11 hours of fire-fighting, at 2.45 pm on Sunday.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, P Rahangdale said, “Due to modern technology and a well-trained staff we were able to tackle this massive fire.”