Major fires break out in 3 places in the city; no casualties

Major fire broke out in three different places in the city on Thursday — a godown in Marol, a bank in Nariman Point and a commercial complex in Lower Parel — giving a tough time to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). No casualties were reported in any of incidents.

However, a fire brigade personnel who took part in the fire-fighting operation at Marol was found to be Covid-19 positive after he was taken to a hospital as he fainted.

In the first incident, a level-two fire (medium intensity) was reported at Nand-Dham Industrial estate in Marol, Andheri around 12.50am.

According to MFB, the fire was confined to the ground floor godown which was equipped with electric wiring, electric installation and contained wooden furniture, office window AC, office records, office files, hydraulic compressor machine and hydraulic cylinder. Five fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were pressed into service here. The fire was brought under control at around 4am.

A fire personnel was taken to Nanavati Hospital after he fainted during fire-fighting operation and he tested positive for Covid-19. A senior fire official said, “He has developed pneumatic patches in his lungs as it was observed in CT scan. His condition is stable and he is under observation.”

In the second incident, a level-two fire was reported at around 5.21am inside a bank at Jolly Make Chamber located in Nariman Point, according to MFB. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of MFB, said, “The fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office furniture, computers, office records, important documents and false ceiling in an area about 4,000 square foot of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait along with the server room on the ground floor of the commercial complex.” Five fire engines and four jumbo tankers were sent to control the fire.

Rahangdale said, “No one was trapped inside as learnt from the public, and nobody is reported to be injured. The fire was brought under control at 7am, however cooling operations are ongoing.” The fire at both the places were extinguished by noon.

Just two hours after this, a major fire broke out at the ground floor of a ground-plus-two-storey commercial structure at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel around 9.28am.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar after reaching the spot told media, “The offices in the building where the fire broke out was shut for a long time and fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Fire officials are suspecting short-circuit since the building was vacant. Fire-fighters are now trying to find the place where the fire broke out as heavy smoke has logged all three floors.”

The intensity of this fire was the highest at level four. Fourteen fire engines and nine jumbo tankers were brought in to douse the fire and it was brought under control by 4pm.

Rahangdale said they used thermal imaging camera to spot the exact area of the fire.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said a strict audit would be carried out at Raghuvanshi Mills. He tweeted, “The fire in Raghuvanshi Mills has been doused. There’s been no casualty as it was shut, but strict audit implementation will be carried out in all the buildings inside the compound.”